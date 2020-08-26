Thank you to the Lake County Fairgrounds, Lakeview High School, Lakeview Fire Department and the entire Lake County community for hosting and housing Northwest Incident Management Team 12!

Firefighters are wrapping up suppression repairs as they continue making headway in containing the Crane Fire about 10 miles southeast of Lakeview, Oregon. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, otherwise it will be dry with temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s. Afternoon winds will be about 10 mph. Possible storm winds could cause spotting near control lines. There will be patchy smoke and an air-quality alert is in effect through tonight. A transfer of command to the Fremont-Winema National Forest will take place at 0600 on Thursday, August 27.

Operations:

Firefighters continue to mop-up and patrol north, east, and west of the fire, and prep southeastern contingency lines. Crews will hold the control line around a contained spot to the south, mop up and improve control lines. Suppression repairs will continue around the fire perimeter, including chipping vegetation debris on roads prepped to be contingency lines.

Closures:

The Fremont-Winema National Forest emergency fire closure order 06-02-02-20-01 is still in effect today for the area between Hwy 140 and the Oregon/California Stateline, and from the forest boundary on the west to Forest Roads 3610, 3910, 3910-019 to the forest boundary and Road 3915 to the Stateline. Recreation sited in the area remain closed. A new emergency fire closure order, reducing the closure area boundary closer to the Crane Fire, is expected to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. More detailed information about this closure will be release later today.

Safety Message:

There will continue to be significant traffic around the fire area and on local roads as suppression and repair activities continue. Please use caution driving in the area.

The public plays a valuable role in preventing wildfires. On average, human-caused wildfires make up 87 percent of all wildfire occurrences annually in the U.S. We are all in this together, prevent wildfires and protect firefighters and your community.

SIZE: 2,993 acres

CONTAINMENT: 75%

PERSONNEL: 443

CAUSE: Lightning

RESOURCES:

Hand Crews 12

Engines 5

Dozers 4

Water Tenders 6

AIRCRAFT:

Helicopters 5

Fixed Wing 1

FIRE INFORMATION:

(503) 475-1668

2020.crane@firenet.gov

INCIWEB: