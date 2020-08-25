The W-5 Cold Springs Fire is still actively burning in the Modoc National Forest, into Washoe County, Nevada and on BLM ground in Lassen and Modoc County. The fire is now over 58,000 acres. All road closures remain in affect. Many recreation sites in the forest are closed, please check their page for specifics. Several residences in south Eagleville along County Road 1 and 42 have been evacuated. The fire moved very slowly today and the team was able to make some progress on lines. Please be mindful of increased traffic in fire areas. Modoc County is on a red flag warning through tomorrow