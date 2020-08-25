This week, Oregon State Police arrested Kenneth Ayers (49) from Roseburg in connection with the August 19 shooting on Interstate 5 where a female was shot while driving on Interstate 5 near milepost 37.

The following are the incidents that are being investigated that are believed to involve Mr. Ayers. May 12, Josephine County / June 2, Jackson County / June 15, Douglas County / June 22, Josephine County / July 7, Douglas County / July 9, Josephine County and August 19, Jackson County.

Oregon State Troopers have been diligently investigating these shootings since May 12 and recently believed that a UPS truck could be involved. Immediately following the August 19 shooting Troopers were able to locate a UPS Tractor trailer combination approximately 1 hour and 60 miles north of the shooting incident. Through the subsequent investigation the truck was seized – UPS arranged for another truck to pick up the trailers – and a search warrant was applied for and served. The search of the truck revealed a firearm consistent with the type used.

Ayers was subsequently arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail. I do apologize earlier as I stated in the release that all charges will be filed in Jackson County – that may not be correct. However all three District Attorney’s Office are working together and OSP would like to thank them for their assistance.

We would still like anyone with information regarding any of these investigations to contact the Oregon State Police. Previous to May Mr. Ayers route was north of Roseburg and beginning in May his route took him south of Roseburg. Ayers route also took him on Hwy 140 and Hwy 62.

UPS has fully cooperated with this investigation from the beginning.