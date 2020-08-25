PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 427, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 25,391.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (20), Marion (40), Morrow (4), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (24), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (38), and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 421st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Lincoln County who died on August 15 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 422nd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 423rd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 23, in his residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 424th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 22, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 425th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Lincoln county who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 23, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 426th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive July 23 and died on August 20, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, in Richfield, Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 427th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 16 and died on August 21, at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

