LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The remembrance event marking the 75th anniversary of the tragedy at Mitchell Monument, planned for Saturday, September 19, has once again been postponed as a result of COVID-19.

The event is now being planned for spring 2021. A new date has not been set.

The remembrance event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, the actual anniversary date.

Members of the Bly Community Action Team, Standing Stone Church of the Christian Missionary Alliance, Green Diamond Resource Company and the Fremont-Winema National Forest began planning the event last fall. In March, as restrictions went into place regarding meetings and events, the planning committee decided to postpone the event until September.

Given the current situation and out of concern for the health and safety of those who would be traveling for the event, the planning committee determined it would be best to postpone until spring 2021.

The event planning committee still wants to have an event to honor the lives lost at the Mitchell Monument site. More information will be available as a new event date is set.

On May 5, 1945, Reverend Archie Mitchell, his pregnant wife Elsie and five of his Sunday school students went for a picnic approximately 10 miles northeast of Bly. While Mitchell was parking the car, his wife and the children discovered a Japanese fugo or balloon bomb. The device went off, killing everyone except Mitchell.

The fatalities were the only ones on the continental United States as a result of enemy action during World War II.

In 1950, Weyerhaeuser Timber Company, which owned the bomb site at the time, dedicated a memorial to the victims. The land was donated to the Forest Service in 1996.

The site continues to be significant not only for the families of the victims, but also for the local community, historians and land managers.

Mitchell Monument was listed on the National Register of Historic Places at the Smithsonian on February 20, 2003. The “Shrapnel Tree” was designated an Oregon Historic Tree in 2005.

Information is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/r6fwnf or contact event organizers at mitchellmonument75@gmail.com. For more information on Mitchell Monument, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/fremont-winema/recarea/?recid=59797