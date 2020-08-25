Klamath Community College’s proposed plan for resuming in-person instruction fall term was approved by the KCC Board of Trustees at a special meeting Aug. 19.
The approved plan provides guidance for students, staff, and faculty conducting on-campus activities, such as classroom learning and conducting official campus business. The campus is currently open to students, prospective students, and employees, but is closed for public events and gatherings.
Under the plan and in accordance with state guidelines, students, staff, and faculty are required to wear a face covering in any indoor campus setting, including in classrooms and labs, unless an exemption as outlined by the Oregon Health Authority is met.
Other safety precautions for instruction include:
- Face coverings are required in public spaces, classrooms, and labs.
- Establish a minimum of 35 square feet per person when determining room capacity, calculated based only on usable classroom space.
- Modify the physical layout of classrooms to permit students to maintain at least 35 square feet of distance between one another and the instructor(s). This may include changes to traffic flow, desk, or chair arrangements, or maximum capacity.
- Physical barriers are acceptable instead of, or in addition to, 35 square feet or more of spacing between people.
- Require face coverings in all classrooms and laboratory settings for both students and instructors. Physical barriers are acceptable instead of, or in addition to, 35 square feet or more of spacing between people.
- Develop a plan for maintaining instructional continuity should an instructor become ill, or if exposure to the virus occurs in an in-person classroom.
- Students can request remote access to most KCC fall term courses. Contact Student Services or your instructor to learn about delivery options for your courses.