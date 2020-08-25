Klamath Community College’s proposed plan for resuming in-person instruction fall term was approved by the KCC Board of Trustees at a special meeting Aug. 19.

The approved plan provides guidance for students, staff, and faculty conducting on-campus activities, such as classroom learning and conducting official campus business. The campus is currently open to students, prospective students, and employees, but is closed for public events and gatherings.

Under the plan and in accordance with state guidelines, students, staff, and faculty are required to wear a face covering in any indoor campus setting, including in classrooms and labs, unless an exemption as outlined by the Oregon Health Authority is met.

Other safety precautions for instruction include: