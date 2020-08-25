(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on the retirement announcement of Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton:

“I’d like to thank Superintendent Hampton for his 30 years of distinguished service protecting the people of Oregon. I am grateful for the way he has advised me and led the Oregon State Police over the years, thoughtfully and honorably, most recently through a particularly contentious summer.

“When we as a country are confronting difficult truths about racism and racial injustice in our criminal justice system, Superintendent Hampton’s calm and determined leadership was exactly what was called for in this moment. For fourteen nights in downtown Portland, he led from the front as he personally oversaw the transition of duties from federal officers to state law enforcement outside the Hatfield Courthouse, to keep the peace and protect free speech.

“When Superintendent Hampton told me earlier this year of his plans to retire, I knew that the next superintendent of the Oregon State Police would need to demonstrate his same dedication and willingness to listen to all voices in the community, as we continue to do the hard and important work to put this state on the path toward racial justice. I am committed to selecting a superintendent who will lead by example, with an open door to Oregon’s BIPOC communities, as we work together to build understanding and a more just future. I plan to name a successor for Senate confirmation in the coming weeks.

“My very best wishes go to Travis and his wife, Belinda, as they prepare for his well-deserved retirement.”

Superintendent Hampton officially submitted his retirement letter today, effective November 1.