CRANE FIRE UPDATE

NORTHWEST INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM 12

Incident Commander: Jeff Dimke August 25, 2020

Firefighters continue to make good progress on the Crane Fire about 10 miles southeast of Lakeview, Oregon. Several weak weather disturbances will pass through the region today, with possible showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to mid-80s, with much lighter winds than in recent days and higher humidity. An air-quality alert is in effect until Wednesday night due to smoke from the California fires.

Yesterday’s operations:

Firefighters completed control lines around the fire perimeter. Crews patrolled, secured and held the southeast perimeter, while continuing mop-up operations to the north, west and east of the fire. Crews also prepped contingency lines to the southeast. The team helped facilitate two virtual community meetings with local partners in English and Spanish.

Today’s operations:

Crews will continue mop-up work and patrol north, west and east of the fire, and prep contingency lines to the southeast. On the southern perimeter, crews will work to hold a newly constructed control line around a contained spot, mop up, and improve control lines. Suppression repair continues around the fire perimeter. Transfer of command to the Fremont-Winema National Forest will occur on Thursday.

Closures:

The Fremont-Winema National Forest issued emergency fire closure order 06-02-02-20-01 for the area between Hwy 140 and the Oregon/California Stateline; and from the forest boundary on the west to Forest Roads 3610, 3910, 3910-019 to the forest boundary and Road 3915 to the state line. This emergency order closes the Twin Springs, Willow Creek, and Deep Creek Campgrounds; Crane Mountain and Rogger Meadow Trailheads; the Crane Mountain Trail and the Oregon Timber Trail from the state line north to the Camas Sno-Park.

Safety Message:

Hwy 140 remains open. Please be aware of increased fire traffic in the fire area, and surrounding communities. The team is working with Lake Health District to protect the community from the threat of COVID-19.

SIZE: 2,992 acres

CONTAINMENT: 65%

PERSONNEL: 514

CAUSE: Lightning

RESOURCES:

Hand Crews 12

Engines 17

Dozers 5

Water Tenders 6

AIRCRAFT:

Helicopters 6

Fixed Wing 1

FIRE INFORMATION:

(503) 475-1668

2020.crane@firenet.gov

INCIWEB: