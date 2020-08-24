Newport, Oregon — The Oregon Coast Aquarium is thrilled to fully reopen to visitors on Monday, August 24.

“We are excited to fully reopen to our guests! After a five-month closure and a soft re-opening with outside

exhibit access only, we are ready and eager to have our indoor exhibits open. While some areas will remain

closed, such as the play area and café, we are eager to provide a wonderful experience for our guests, once

again”, says Carrie Lewis, President/CEO of the Aquarium.

During our closure, our team has been busy remodeling a new Indo-Pacific Coral Reef exhibit. When our

visitors return, they will be the first to see this colorful new exhibit. With special thanks to long-time Aquarium

board member and supporter, Al Gleason, we were able to start transforming our Oregon Kelp Forest exhibit

into a warm water Indo-Pacific Coral Reef. Mr. Gleason long believed that our guests should have the

opportunity to see the tropical environments of the Pacific Ocean in contrast to our beautiful Oregon Coast

exhibits. His gift was matched by our dedicated volunteers who you’ll see interpret this exhibit on your next

visit.

The Indo-Pacific has some of the most stunning and diverse reefs in the world. You’ll have the opportunity to

get up close to observe fascinating animals and beautiful corals. These include the colorful tropical fish such as

the yellow tang, birdnose wrasse, yellowband angelfish, sea goldies and many more, there are all kinds of

shifting and shimmering fish waiting to catch your eye!

“The health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, guests and animals is our top priority”, says Lewis. “We

are limiting the number of guests per day, all tickets must be purchased online, social distancing and face

coverings are required.”

Be sure to visit www.aquarium.org for more information about the visitor experience and how to purchase

tickets.

About Oregon Coast Aquarium

The Oregon Coast Aquarium creates unique and engaging experiences that connect you to the Oregon Coast

and inspire ocean conservation. An accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums institution, this 501(c)3 non-

profit organization is ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S. Visit us at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd.,

Newport, OR. aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.