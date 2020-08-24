Do you need in person assistance to complete online registration?

Onsite~Online Registration

Conger Elementary, 1700 California Ave.

Mills Elementary , 520 East Main St.

Pelican Elementary 501 McLean St.

Roosevelt Elementary 1125 North Eldorado St.

Tue., August 25th 10:00am – 4:00pm

Wed., August 26th 10:00am – 6:00pm

We are following Social Distancing & Health Guidelines set by Governor Brown and the Oregon Health Authority. Please be patient and remain six feet apart. Masks are Required.

Who should attend?

Parents who need in person assistance

● Parents who do not have the technology needed to complete online registration

● Parents who do not have internet access Technology Needed for Online Registration:

● Personal Computer

● Laptop

● Chromebook >The Tyler SIS App for Android and iPhones will not work for online registration. Are you able to complete online registration at home, but need help getting started? Please contact us. New families (students KG-5) must be pre-enrolled before you are able to complete online registration. Please call the office or complete the Quick Registration Form located on the Klamath Falls City School website.

Registration MUST be completed in order to check out Chromebooks for your students.