The Crane Fire continues to burn approximately 10 miles southeast of Lakeview, Oregon. Today’s temperatures will be 80-84 degrees with winds 22-24 mph, gusting to 35 mph in the afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening for strong, gusty winds with low relative humidity. Isolated thunderstorms are possible starting tonight, with another Red Flag Warning overnight through Monday night for possible lightning on dry fuels. Smoke from fires in California are expected to continue to affect Lake County.

Yesterday’s operations:

Fire crews increased the depth of control lines during mop-up operations on the western side of the fire and burned islands of remaining fuels on the eastern side of the fire. Firefighters used hand tools to construct a control line along Crane Creek and built indirect control lines on the rugged southeastern flank of the fire. Helicopters conducted bucket drops to cool burning concentrations of fuels near control lines.

Today’s operations:

Firefighters are cautiously optimistic that they can complete control lines around most of the fire today. These control lines require additional work to increase depth to ensure existing lines are secured. Fire crews continue mop-up work on the western and northern portions of the fire. Work is ongoing to complete control lines in the challenging terrain of the largely roadless southeastern portion of the fire. Firefighters have been preparing control lines for the forecast winds and Red Flag Warning conditions expected over the next two days. There is an initial attack group of firefighters and engines ready for any new fire starts, and these resources will be positioned to respond if the need arises.

Closures

The Fremont-Winema National Forest issued emergency fire closure order 06-02-02-20-01 for the area between Hwy 140 and the Oregon/California Stateline; and from the Forest Boundary on the west to Forest Roads 3610, 3910, 3910-019 to the Forest Boundary and Road 3915 to the Stateline. This emergency order closes the Twin Springs, Willow Creek, and Deep Creek Campgrounds; Crane Mountain and Rogger Meadow Trailheads; the Crane Mountain Trail and the Oregon Timber Trail from the Stateline north to the Camas Sno-Park.

Safety Message

Hwy 140 remains open. Please be aware of increased fire traffic in the fire area, as well as surrounding communities. The team is working with Lake Health District to protect the community from the threat of COVID-19.

SIZE: 2,918 acres

CONTAINMENT: 25%

PERSONNEL: 529

CAUSE: Lightning

RESOURCES:

Hand Crews 14

Engines 17

Dozers 6

Water Tenders 7

AIRCRAFT:

Helicopters 5

Fixed Wing 1

FIRE INFORMATION:

(503) 475-1668

2020.crane@firenet.gov

INCIWEB: