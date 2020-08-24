This weekend, over 14,000 firefighters are on the frontlines of more than two dozen major fires and lightning complexes across California. Last night, firefighters aggressively worked to strengthen containment lines. In anticipation of the upcoming weather patterns, crews continue to perform firing operations to burn away vegetation in an attempt to slow down and stop the spread of the wildfires.

Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, August 15, 2020, there have been nearly 12,000 lightning strikes. During this time-period, there have been more than 615 new wildfires, which have now burned over 1.1 million acres. All current active wildfires, across all jurisdictions, have burned nearly 1.3 million acres across California.

The weather forecast for the upcoming days continues to be warm and dry. Remnants of Hurricane Genevieve will bring thunderstorms as early as this morning and continue through Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for lightning with very little to no rain. The winds will generally be light, however erratic gusty winds of up to 65mph may occur. This dry lightning will likely hamper efforts to contain the current fires and may spark new fires.

Fires of Interest:

**CAL FIRE Incidents**

LNU Lightning Complex Fire, Napa County (more info…)

* 341,243 acres, 17% contained

*Hennessey (merged fires) 261,793 acres, 15% contained

*Wallbridge 50,069 acres, 0% contained

*Meyers 2,345 acres, 0% contained

*Estimated 560 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE IMT-2 in command

SCU Lightning Complex Fire, Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties (more info…)

* 339,968 acres, 10% contained

*20 fires in the complex

*Marsh 3,000 acres

*Canyon/Reservoir (merged) 285,485 acres

*Deer 3,294 acres

*Arroyo 189 acres

*Evacuations and road closures in place

*5 structures destroyed

*CA IMT-6 in command

CZU August Lightning Fire, San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties (more info…)

*71,000 acres, 8% contained

*Warnell Fire has now merged into CZU Lightning

*Evacuations in place

*97 structures destroyed

*CAL FIRE IMT #3 is in command

BTU/TGU Lightning Complex Fire, Butte and Glenn Counties (more info…)

*52,262 acres, 20% contained

*Elkhorn 33,000 acres

*Ivory 12,500 acres

*Potters (5-4) 1,012 acres

*CAL FIRE IMT- 4 in command

River Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

*48,424 acres, 15% contained

*16 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE IMT Team 1 in command

Carmel Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

*6,695 acres, 10% contained

*32 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE IMT 1 Team in command

Moc Fire, Tuolumne County (more…)

• 2,800 acres, brush, 10% contained

• Continued structure threat

• Evacuations in place

Salt Fire, Calaveras County (more info…)

*1,789 acres, 85% contained

Hills Fire, Fresno County (more info…)

*2,121 acres 94% contained

Jones Fire, Nevada County (more info…)

*705 acres, 55% contained

*Evacuation in place

*5 residential structures destroyed

**Unified Command Fires**

Lake Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

* 31,089 acres, 52% contained

*Continued structure threat

*Unified Command USFS and Los Angeles County Fire

*CA IMT Team 5 is in command

**Federal Incidents**

August Complex, Tehama County (more…)

* 160,005 acres 11% contained

Dolan Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

*19,278 acres, 10% contained

Ranch 2 Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

*4,237 acres, 49% contained

*Road closures in place

*Federal Type 2, in command

Apple Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

*33,424 acres, 95% contained

North Complex Fire, Plumas County (more info…)

*27,701 acres, 5% contained

*Evacuations in place

* Includes the Claremont Fire

*Road and trail closures in effect

*CA IMT Team 1 is in command

Loyalton, Vegetation Fire, Sierra County (more info…)

* 47,028 acres, 75% contained

Red Salmon Complex – Shasta-Trinity National Forest (more info…)

*18,960 acres, 39% contained

Castle Fire, Tulare County (more…)

*3,800 acres, brush and timber, 0% contained

W-5 Cold Springs, Lassen County (more…)

*22,000 acres, 10% containment

Dome, San Bernardino County (more…)

*43,273 acres, 95% contained

Beach, Inyo County (more…)

*3,780 acres, 80% contained

Blue Jay/Wolf Fire, Mariposa County (more…)

*340 acres, 10% contained

Hull Fire, Glenn County (more…)

*2,000 acres

Woodward Fire, Marin County (more…)

*2,689 acres 5% contained