On Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at approximately 9:45 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 37 in Jackson County for a report of a motorist that had been shot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a female motorist was northbound when she was struck with a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, treated and released for injuries.

OSP has reason to believe this shooting is linked to the previous shootings reported along Interstate 5 beginning in late May.

Oregon State Police Forensic Scientists have responded to assist with the investigation.

OSP is working with the District Attorney’s Offices in Jackson, Josephine, and Douglas counties.

OSP is still requesting public’s assistance regarding this investigation. If you any information regarding last night’s shooting or any of the previous shootings please contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP and refer to case #SP20-235168

No further information is currently available for release as this in an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE – OREGON STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOOTING ON INTERSTATE 5 — JACKSON COUNTY

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Oregon State Police arrested Kenneth Ayers (49) from Roseburg in connection with the Interstate 5 shooting on August 19, 2020. Ayers was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the following charges – Attempted Murder, Assault 2, Unlawful Use of a Weapon (7), Criminal Mischief 2 (7), and Recklessly Endangering Another Person (13).

Ayers is also the suspect in the series of shootings that have been occurring on Interstate 5 beginning in late May.

District Attorneys from Douglas and Josephine County will work with the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office as there will be additional charges and they will all be presented to a Jackson County Grand Jury.

OSP will be working with the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office to provide more information this afternoon. There is a tentative virtual press conference scheduled for the media at 2:00 P.M. Media will need to email osppio@osp.oregon.gov to receive the login information.