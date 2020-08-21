The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is pleased to announce it is now accepting proposals for a new round of Veteran Services Grant funding aimed at expanding and enhancing services available to veterans in Oregon communities. A total of up to $570,900 will be available.

The Veteran Services Grant Program awards one-time grants to organizations starting at $25,000 and up to $250,000 through a competitive grant process. Eligible proposals must provide direct services to veterans that help improve outcomes in areas such as health or behavioral health care, housing security, employment opportunities or stability, education and training opportunities, transportation accessibility and availability, or other critical services within a community.

Organizations eligible to apply for this grant must be designated as a nonprofit or veteran organization, or a tribal, regional or local government.

“Veteran Services Grants were created to enhance the availability of needed resources for the communities in which veterans live,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “Especially during this unprecedented challenging time for our state and veterans, ODVA seeks to focus investments that address gaps in services that disproportionately affect veterans in our state, as well as assist those economically disadvantaged or challenged because of the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has also exacerbated racial disparities. Given that Oregon has many veterans in Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, ODVA will particularly seek investments in programs that incorporate outreach to BIPOC veterans.”

The 2020 Veteran Services Grant application window closes at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30.

To learn more about the grant, funding criteria and how to apply through ORPIN, visit ODVA’s website at www.oregon.gov/odva/agency-programs/grants/Pages/Veteran-Services-Grant.aspx