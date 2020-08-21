LAKEVIEW, Ore. – There will be virtual community information meetings about the Crane Fire today, Friday, August 21.

The first meeting will be held over Facebook Live in English starting at 5:15 p.m. and then in Spanish starting at 6 p.m. The meetings will have the same key information shared, although questions may vary.

The meeting will be conducted by Northwest Incident Management Team 12 in partnership with the Lake County Chamber of Commerce, the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP).

At 5:15 p.m., the Facebook Live event can be found at www.facebook.com/allaboutlakecounty. At 6 p.m., the Facebook Live event in Spanish can be found at www.facebook.com/camaradecomerciolake.

After the meeting, the video will be posted on both Lake County Chamber of Commerce sites, as well as on the Fremont-Winema National Forest page at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF and the SCOFMP page at www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO for those who would like to view the meeting later.

The Crane Fire is currently burning approximately 10 miles southeast of Lakeview. Fire information from members of the Type 2 Incident Management Team will be shared, including weather, fire behavior and operations. The Incident Commander will be available for both events.

Questions can be provided in advance by messaging the Lake County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook. Questions in the comments section will also be answered as time allows.

The meeting content will be available, both live and recorded, on all four pages without logging onto Facebook or having a Facebook account.