KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report a new case of COVID-19 in the community making the weekly total ten.

Today’s new cases bring the local count to 220.

Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

 

Sex Cases Deaths
Male 104 1
Female 116 1
Unknown
Total 220 2

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths
0-14 19
15-19 11
20-29 31 1
30-39 43 2
40-49 37 3
50-59 41 3
60-69 26 3 1
70-79 9 3 1
80 and over 3
Not available
Total 220 15 2

