PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 408, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 203 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 23,870.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (9), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lane (5), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (41), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (3), Washington (25), and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 398th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 7 and died on August 16, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 399th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 400th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 18, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 401st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 9, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 402nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 13, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 403rd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 16 and died on August 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 404th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died on August 11, at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 405th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 1, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 406th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 25, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 407th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 8, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 408th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Multnomah who became symptomatic on August 10, after close contact with a confirmed case and died on August 14, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

COVID cases continue downward trend

OHA issued its Weekly Report today, which showed during the week of Aug. 10 through Aug. 16, OHA recorded 1,963 new cases of COVID-19 infection—down from last week’s tally of 2,122. In addition, 31 deaths were reported, down from last week’s toll of 39. During that week the percentage of tests positive was stable at 5.4 percent, while new hospitalizations fell to 115 from 143 last week.

About two-thirds of cases reported contact with a confirmed case, most commonly from someone in their household. Outbreaks in care facilities and workplaces continue to be reported and investigated by local public health authorities. But a large number of new cases are “sporadic,” meaning that no source for the case was identified.

