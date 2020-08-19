SALEM, Ore. – Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers continue to return home from overseas mobilizations across the state. The first group arrived last week and continues this week, with a team of approximately 100 Oregonians arriving in Medford yesterday who had deployed to Djibouti, Africa for nine months. The units deployed to Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Djibouti and Kosovo. These mobilizations of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team are part of the second largest mobilization of Oregon troops since World War II. The last mobilization of Oregonians this size was in 2009 through 2010.

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley along with Forest Grove Mayor Peter B. Truax, where these Soldiers are based out of, are scheduled to greet troops arriving in Portland between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 pm. today.

“On behalf all Oregonians, I thank the members of the Oregon Army National Guard for their service, commitment and sacrifice,” said Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley. “The support they provide allows the rest of us to live in a safer, more secure country. I know the loved ones of our brave service members will be overjoyed to have them home, and I look forward to joining them today to thank them for their commitment to serve and protect.”

Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers are scheduled to arrive home throughout the month of August with staggered arrivals scheduled next week in Portland as well as to Medford on August 26 and 27. The final group of Soldiers from the 41st, who are in Kosovo are scheduled to arrive home in Oregon before Christmas. Each of the groups has and is scheduled for a two-week quarantine at their demobilization site in Ft. Bliss, Texas prior to their return home to Oregon.