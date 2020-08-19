On August 17, 2020 Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber swore in six new reserve deputies who recently completed Reserve Academy training. This nearly doubles the number of reserve deputies in the department. After completing the initial 120 hours of training by KCSO, reserve deputies must serve a minimum of twenty hours per month and attend regular training and qualifications. Reserve deputies often ride with full time deputies providing two-person teams on patrol.

KCSO Operations Lieutenant Randy Swan states: “We are fortunate to have many great

volunteers who are the backbone of our department. Reserve deputies in particular act as a

force multiplier as they supplement our full-time deputies.”

The new reserve deputies who were sworn in this evening are:

• Kyle Justman • Tyler Caster • Quillan Klus

• Steven Nelson • Jason Nye • Robert Graham