KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report two new cases of COVID-19 in the community making the weekly total six.

Today’s new cases bring the local count to 216.

Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 102 1 Female 114 1 Unknown — — Total 216 2