WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement after the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced a series of CARES Act grants for Oregon’s Second District including in Bend, The Dalles, Enterprise, Klamath Falls, and Medford. The funding totals $3.6 million for Oregon, including $2 million for Oregon’s Second District, and is a result of the CARES Act, which Walden helped usher into law in March.

“The Trump Administration and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross continue to deliver for Oregonians and provide the support rural Oregon needs to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds, which are a result of the CARES Act, will provide crucial economic development grants across Oregon’s Second District and help propel our communities’ recovery. I am pleased that the Department of Commerce is working hard to disseminate CARES Act funding to Oregonians in need and I look forward to continuing to work with them to further provide our communities the support necessary to get them safely up and operating,” said Walden.



This funding comes in addition to the EDA grant announced for Klamath Falls last week and six other EDA grants sent across Oregon’s Second District at the end of July.

The EDA investments announced today are:

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, Bend, Oregon, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.

Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, The Dalles, Oregon, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.

Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, Enterprise, Oregon, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.

South Central Oregon Economic Development District, Klamath Falls, Oregon, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.

Southern Oregon Regional Economic Development, Medford, Oregon, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.