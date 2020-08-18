The Crane Fire is currently burning on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Lakeview Ranger District. It was discovered August 16 around 1:45 p.m. It is burning on Crane Mountain, near Crane Creek, southeast of the town of Lakeview. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoke from the fire is highly visible from Lakeview and the surrounding area. Currently there are no structures threatened. The town of Lakeview is not threatened by the fire, however there are likely to be smoke impacts. Individuals with smoke sensitivity or medical conditions that could be affected by smoke are advised to take precautionary measures. This includes closing windows and using indoor air circulation.

The fire is now up to 1900 acres and there are no reports of any type of containment.