Let’s play football! 7on7 is a passing football league, but also has matchups for the lineman! 3rd /4th graders will play 8-man flag football. It is a competitive sport but

limits the physical contact in these times to hereby State requirements.

Registration Deadline: Sept 4th

Cost: $65.00

Need to sign a player contract, Covid-19 waiver, and permission waiver.

Grades 3-8th need sports physical filled out.

Sign up at https://www.klamathcountypopwarner.com/

Or In person, Sept 1st , 4-6pm @ the Little League fields on Summers

Ave. by the concession stand.

The season goes from Sept 8th -Oct 31st .

SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION FOUND HERE