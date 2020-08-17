Let’s play football! 7on7 is a passing football league, but also has matchups for the lineman! 3rd /4th graders will play 8-man flag football. It is a competitive sport but
limits the physical contact in these times to hereby State requirements.
Registration Deadline: Sept 4th
Cost: $65.00
Need to sign a player contract, Covid-19 waiver, and permission waiver.
Grades 3-8th need sports physical filled out.
Sign up at https://www.klamathcountypopwarner.com/
Or In person, Sept 1st , 4-6pm @ the Little League fields on Summers
Ave. by the concession stand.
The season goes from Sept 8th -Oct 31st .
SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION FOUND HERE