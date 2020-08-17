Yreka, California–As bow season for deer hunting begins, hunters in the Klamath National Forest are reminded to be extra careful because of fire danger conditions. Hunters and other forest visitors can help minimize the risk of wildfires by ensuring that their trailer safety chains are not dragging on the pavement and causing sparks. They can ensure that brakes and exhaust systems are in good operating condition—and that tires are properly inflated to reduce the risk of blowouts resulting in a shower of sparks from steel rims grinding on the pavement. And they can avoid parking on dry grass which can be ignited by hot exhaust systems.

As the sun sets a campfire is a great place for cooking, warming up, or just sitting and enjoying the crackle and glow. Forest visitors need to be careful with campfires and stove fires. Current fire restrictions allow campfires and stove fires only in open developed campgrounds and wilderness areas within the Klamath National Forest. Campfire permits are not required in developed campgrounds, however a free California campfire permit is required for all campfires in wilderness areas. These free permits may be obtained at http://www.readyforwildfire.org/permits/campfire-permit/ Before you light that fire here are a few campfire tips:

Building a Safe Campfire

If there is an existing fire pit, use it. If not, gather several large rocks and form a circle on a piece of clear, flat ground to create your own fire ring.

Avoid building a fire near your tent, overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass, or leaves.

Before you light your fire, be prepared to extinguish it later – have a container of water at hand.

Keep your fire small – it will be easier to contain and faster to extinguish.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Never leave children alone with a campfire.

Be aware of current fire restrictions.

Putting Out a Campfire

Keep plenty of water handy for a quick response if the fire were to escape.

Drown the fire with water–making sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. If it is too hot to touch then it is too hot to leave.

Stir water and dirt into your campfire to make sure everything is wet and cold to the touch. Carefully run the back of your hand near the surface of the fire remains to double check all heat is gone.