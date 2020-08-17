Selection of 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field to Host First Formal F-15EX Training Mission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released the following statement applauding the U.S. Air Force’s decision to have Kingsley Field, home of the 173rd Fighter Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard, host the U.S. Air Force’s first F-15EX formal training mission as well as the decision to replace the base’s aging Air National Guard F-15C aircraft. Kingsley Field, which is located four miles southeast of Klamath Falls, is slated to start the F-15EX training mission in 2022.

“I commend the U.S. Air Force’s decision to have 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field host the first F-15EX formal training mission. I am also pleased to hear that they will replace the base’s aging F-15Cs. This is welcome news for Kingsley Field, the Klamath Basin and the U.S. Air Force at large. In 2018, I brought then U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and the House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry out to Kingsley Field where they saw firsthand the base’s professionalism, the extraordinary community support the base receives, and the almost unprecedented flight training range that the base offers. It is great to see that the military professionals at Kingsley Field are once again being tapped to train America’s best pilots on a proven plane with new, advanced technology. And it almost goes without saying, this decision is also a positive boost for the area’s economy for years to come,” said Walden.“

In 2018, Walden brought then Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, Heather Wilson, to visit Kingsley Field. Walden also brought the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Representative Mac Thornberry (R-TX), out to the base as well. During the visits, the Secretary and Chairman were able to meet with commanders and heard about the priorities and success of the base. Representative Walden has been a steadfast advocate in Congress for maintaining a military presence at Kingsley Field and ensuring the base has the long-term support it needs to succeed into the future.