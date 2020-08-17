(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced that she will appoint judges to positions on circuit courts in Klamath and Lane Counties. Governor Brown will appoint Alycia Edgeworth Kersey to a vacancy on the Klamath County Circuit Court created by the retirement of Judge Roxanne Osborne; she will appoint Amit Kapoor to a vacancy on the Lane County Circuit Court created by the retirement of Judge Maurice Merten.

“I am pleased to appoint these thoughtful and talented individuals to the bench,” Governor Brown said. “They have demonstrated their commitment to thinking deeply about how our justice system can better serve the most vulnerable in our communities, and I look forward to seeing them continue that important work as trial court judges.”

Alycia Kersey works as a criminal defense attorney in Klamath Falls and a significant part of her practice has been in Klamath County’s treatment courts. She was actively involved in working with community stakeholders to create the Klamath Behavioral Intervention Court, and to improve the operation of the Klamath County Drug Court. Previously, she served as a deputy district attorney in Klamath County, and as the law clerk and probate commissioner for the Klamath County Circuit Court. Ms. Kersey grew up in Indiana, and is a graduate of Indiana University and Willamette University College of Law in Salem. In addition to her legal work, Ms. Kersey serves on the boards of Friends of the Children and the Council on Aging for Klamath and Lake Counties; serves as a member of the Basin Transit Service Budget Committee; and previously served as a member of the City of Jacksonville Planning Commission. She is also a yoga instructor in Klamath Falls. Ms. Kersey’s appointment is effective immediately.

Amit Kapoor is a criminal defense attorney for Public Defense Services of Lane County, and he is also a faculty member at Lane Community College where he teaches sociology courses. He previously served as an adjunct professor at the University of Montana and at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa. Mr. Kapoor was born in India, and emigrated to England and the United States during his childhood. He earned a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree in sociology, and Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa. He has also completed coursework and comprehensive examinations towards a doctorate degree. Mr. Kapoor is a board member for the Center for Dialogue and Resolution, a Eugene nonprofit providing mediation and conflict resolution services. He has completed a mediation certification and volunteers to provide training, mediation, conflict coaching, and empathy listening at the Oregon Country Fair. Mr. Kapoor’s appointment will be effective September 1.