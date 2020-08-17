LAKEVIEW, Ore. – This morning the Crane Fire is estimated to be approximately 1,900 acres with no containment.

The fire, burning on Crane Mountain on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Lakeview Ranger District southeast of the town of Lakeview, was discovered yesterday afternoon. The cause is under investigation.

The fire is generally burning in mixed conifer on steep terrain. Fire behavior has included some torching.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect until 11 p.m. today for abundant lightning on dry fuels in the area, including over the Crane Fire. Fire managers will be closely monitoring weather conditions throughout the day and related fire behavior.

Smoke from the Crane Fire is expected to be highly visible from Lakeview, New Pine Creek and the surrounding area this afternoon and evening. The communities of Lakeview and New Pine Creek are not currently threatened by the fire, but trigger points for evacuation orders are being discussed.

There may be smoke impacts to local communities depending on wind direction later in the day. Those with smoke sensitivity should take precautions.

A local Type 3 Incident Management Team is currently assigned to the Crane Fire. A Type 2 Incident Management Team is scheduled to transition in tomorrow morning.

Resources from multiple agencies are working on the fire, including U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Bureau of Land Management (BLM). This includes multiple engines, dozers, helicopters, air attack, a lead plane, heavy air tankers and single engine air tankers. More firefighting resources are ordered.

Recreation sites in the South Warner Mountains outside Lakeview are currently closed and the public is advised to avoid the area.

Yesterday Willow Creek and Twin Springs Campgrounds and the Crane Mountain Trailhead were evacuated, and law enforcement officers were notifying others recreating in the area of the threat. Private landowners and residents in the South Warners were also notified.

Fire information is available on Inciweb at www.inciweb.gov/incident/6985. Updates can also be found through the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scofmpfireinfo or on Twitter @scofmpfireinfo.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.

Emergency Fire Closure in effect this morning for Crane Fire

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – An emergency fire closure is now in effect for the Crane Fire area on the Lakeview Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

The closure area is on the National Forest System land south of Oregon State Highway 140 between Forest Road 3915-170 located east of Warner Canyon Ski Area and Forest Road 3615 south of Camas Sno-Park, extending south to the Oregon/California Stateline. The western edge of the closure is the National Forest Boundary, while the eastern edge follows Forest Roads 3615, 3910 and 3910-019 to the Forest Boundary and then the 3915 Road to the stateline.

Within the closure area are Twin Springs, Willow Creek and Deep Creek Campgrounds, Rogger Meadow and Crane Mountain Trailheads, Crane Mountain Trail and the Crane Mountain Recreation Area. These recreation sites are all closed due to the emergency fire closure.

As a result of this closure, the Oregon Timber Trail, a mountain bike-packing trail which starts at Cave Lake on the Modoc National Forest connecting to the Crane Mountain Trail at the stateline, is also closed up to Camas Sno-Park.

The closure order is formally referenced as 06-02-02-20-01. It went into effect this morning and is in effect until conditions allow or December 1, 2020, whichever occurs first. There will be public notification when the closure order is lifted.

Forest visitors are asked to avoid the fire area and related roads while suppression activities continue. Anyone driving in the area should watch for increased traffic and vehicles associated with wildland firefighting.

Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.