LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Crane Fire is currently burning on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Lakeview Ranger District. It was discovered yesterday around 1:45 p.m.

Mid-afternoon the fire was estimated to be approximately 400 acres. It is burning on Crane Mountain, near Crane Creek, southeast of the town of Lakeview. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoke from the fire is highly visible from Lakeview and the surrounding area. Currently there are no structures threatened.

The town of Lakeview is not threatened by the fire, however there are likely to be smoke impacts. Individuals with smoke sensitivity or medical conditions that could be affected by smoke are advised to take precautionary measures. This includes closing windows and using indoor air circulation.

Multiple ground and air resources are currently fighting the fire, with additional resources on order. Winds in the area have been a challenge, grounding air resources earlier this afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., all four single-engine air tankers were able to make drops on the fire. Air resources will continue to operate as long as wind conditions allow.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team is expected to take over management of the fire tomorrow morning. A Type 2 Incident Management Team is ordered and expected to transition in late tomorrow.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.