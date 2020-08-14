TULELAKE, Cali. – Lava Beds National Monument will partially reopen on Friday, August

14, and fee collection will be suspended until further notice

The park has been closed since July 22 due to the Caldwell Fire, Park staff were evacuated, and the park closed to protect the staff, and public. The fire is now contained but 70% of the monument burned. The park’s structures remained intact, though some minor infrastructure was destroyed.

Beginning Friday, the following facilities will be available to the public:

 The Visitor Center (Open Mon-Thursday 10 am to 3 pm; Friday-Sunday 10 am to 4 pm)

 Cave Loop Road

 Merrill Cave

 Fleener Chimneys

 The road to Medicine Lake (Forest Road 49)

Until further notice, the following park locations remain closed:

 Indian Well Campground

 Captain Jack’s Stronghold

 Skull Cave

 Schonchin Butte

 Balcony/Boulevard Cave Trail

 Black Crater/Thomas-Wright Battlefield Trail

 Valentine Cave

 The park road south of the Visitor Center

 Access from Forest Road 10 to the park’s southern boundary

 Lyon’s, Three Sisters, and Bunchgrass Trailheads

The National Park Serves wants to make sure you have a safe and enjoyable visit. As you travel through the park, please be sure to follow these rules:

 Obey posted speed limits. There are work crews in the park and along the road.

 Obey the posted closures. Do not proceed past barriers and/or signs.

 Do not stop on the road to observe the fire damage or take photos. Instead, continue until you find ether a pull-out or an established parking lot. Please stay on the road.

Please stay on designated trails and paths, and do not hike off-trail. By hiking off-trail you

increase your chances of injury as there is a decrease in vegetation and add to the number of social trails in the park which can confuse other visitors and damage the already sensitive burnt landscape.

The burned ground is free of vegetation and is closed to access. Please do not collect anything that is exposed. Leave it on the ground. If you see something that is exposed or unsafe, please notify park staff.

The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and the health and safety of our visitors, employees,

volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Lava Beds National Monument our

operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be

regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using

CDC guidance to ensure public areas and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees,

partners, and volunteers.

If there are any changes in park status, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/labe or the

park’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LavaBedsNPS.