(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced that she has named Brian Detman as Youth Development Director for the Youth Development Council. The council helps Oregon youth overcome barriers to education and workforce success, with a focus on youth ages 16 to 24 who are either not enrolled in school or employed, or who are at risk for leaving school or being unable to transition to the workforce.

“With his years of experience in juvenile justice and youth development program leadership, public policy, and community engagement, Brian Detman will further the work of the Youth Development Council to help Oregon high school students stay on track to graduate with a plan for their future,” said Governor Brown. “Too often, the students in our school system who face the highest barriers to success are disproportionately from communities of color––and, during a pandemic, those students can face even more challenges. The work of the Youth Development Council is critical to centering equity and inclusion in helping Oregon’s most vulnerable youth.”

Most recently, Detman was the Executive Director of Caldera, a non-profit organization that provides year-round arts and environmental programming to youth from underserved schools in Central Oregon and the Portland Metro area. Prior to that, he worked in various leadership roles within the Multnomah County Department of Community Justice and it’s Juvenile Services Division, and was a senior policy advisor in the Multnomah County Chair’s Office.

Throughout his career, Detman has served in governance, advisory, and support capacities for a number of community-based initiatives and non-profit organizations focused on equity and social justice, including the Portland Black Male Achievement Initiative, Black Resilience Fund, The Emerson School, Sightline Institute, and the Metropolitan Portland Leadership Council of the Oregon Community Foundation.

His professional background includes work with national, statewide, and local businesses and organizations––Executive Vice President at Metropolitan Group, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Enhabit (formerly Clean Energy Works), and Program Director for Greater Than (formerly the I Have a Dream Foundation). He is a graduate of Whitman College.

Detman started in his new role as Youth Development Director on Tuesday, August 11. Outgoing Youth Development Director Serena Stoudamire Wesley has taken a new position as the state’s Chief Cultural Change Officer at the Department of Administrative Services.