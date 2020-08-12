On August 12, 2020, just after midnight, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call to assist Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was traveling north into Oregon. Deputies picked up pursuit of the Toyota 4 Runner, near the Midland rest area and reported speeds in excess of 100 MPH.

Deputies deployed spike strips on Highway 39 at Short Rd successfully disabling the vehicle which then continued a short distance into Eternal Hills Cemetery where it caused damage to several grave sites before coming to a stop. Sheranda Sheree Cole, age 31 of Klamath Falls, was taken into custody by Klamath Falls Police Department officers related to their case for the stolen vehicle.

Cole is being lodged at the Klamath County Jail on charges including: