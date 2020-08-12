PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 375, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 22,022.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (14), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (17), Marion (29), Morrow (2), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Umatilla (30), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), and Yamhill (5).

Oregon’s 369th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 17 and died on August 10 at Good Shepherd Health System. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 370th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 8. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 371st COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 15 and died on August 9 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 372nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 11 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 373rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 10 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 374th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 17 and died on August 9 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 375th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on August 2 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

COVID-19 cases declined last week

Daily cases of COVID-19 declined slightly during the week of Monday, Aug. 3 through Sunday Aug. 9, according to the COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today. There were 2,122 new cases that week, a slight drop from the previous week’s tally of 2,278. Twenty-nine deaths were reported, a drop from 39 the previous week.

The percentage of positive tests also decreased to 5.4%, and hospitalizations have plateaued. The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly remain the hardest hit age group. Persons 80 or older account for nearly half of all those hospitalized.

Most cases continue to be sporadic, meaning there is no known source, which is an indication the virus is widespread.

Outbreaks surpass 20 cases

An outbreak of 22 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Pan American Berry Growers in Marion County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on July 30, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

An outbreak of 29 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Good Shepherd Health Care System in Umatilla County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on July 16, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with these organizations to address the outbreaks and protect the health of workers.