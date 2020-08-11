Salem – Oregon OSHA is accepting grant applications for the creation of innovative safety and health training and education projects specifically designed to help combat the risk of infectious disease in the workplace.

The opportunity to pitch the division on funding for such projects comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and as the division pursues new rules to protect workers against infectious diseases.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Go online for more information about this year’s grant process and how to apply. You may also contact Teri Watson, 503-947-7406 or teri.a.watson@oregon.gov.

Any employer, labor group, or nonprofit organization may apply. Educational institutions that are interested in applying will be considered only if they partner with another eligible organization.

By way of context, employers are not allowed to use grants to pay for training for their employees. Materials produced by grant recipients become the property of Oregon OSHA. Many of the materials are housed in the Oregon OSHA Resource Center and are available for use by the public. Some materials are available electronically.

Links to past grant-funded training projects are available for viewing and use online.

The Oregon Legislature launched the Occupational Safety and Health Education and Training Grant Program in 1990. Award recommendations are made by Oregon OSHA’s Safe Employment Education and Training Advisory Committee, a group with members from business, labor, and government