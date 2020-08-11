Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability tomorrow to discuss the conclusion of the Second Special Session of the Oregon Legislature. She issued the following statement upon the adjournment of the special session sine die:

“I’d like to thank legislative leadership, and every member of the Legislature, for carrying out the serious work of the second special session I have called during this pandemic,” said Governor Brown. “While we may not agree on all the details, I appreciate that lawmakers protected critical state services including schools, health care, and senior services, while also taking action to tighten belts in state government.

“In the coming days, I will examine closely the details of the bills and the budget the Legislature has passed. I am frustrated that the White House and Congressional Republicans have refused to pass another stimulus bill for the country and I will continue to press for Congressional action. Without direct support from Congress to fill the gap caused by COVID-19, our budget reserves will quickly run dry and we will have to make impossible choices next year when it comes time to pass a budget for the next biennium.

“Lawmakers also passed significant legislation around the use of force by law enforcement officers, taking another step forward on the road toward racial justice. And while I am disappointed that a few legislators blocked passage of a bill to make it easier to pay out unemployment benefits (SB1702), I appreciate that they passed the other bill my administration brought forward, as well as a second policy to support unemployed Oregonians.”

The Governor’s press availability will be tomorrow, August 11. Further information will be sent tomorrow morning.