On Saturday August 8, 2020 at approximately 12:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 4315 S. 6th Street near Grocery Outlet in Klamath Falls. An off-duty Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy on scene observed an altercation between Khalid Mostafa, 58 of Klamath Falls, and two other individuals where Mostafa discharged a firearm. 

Anyone who was in the area with further information is urged to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-850-5380. 

Mostafa is being lodged at the Klamath County Jail on charges including: 

  • Unlawful use of weapon x2 
  • Carrying a concealed weapon 
  • Menacing x2 
  • Pointing a firearm at an individual x2 

