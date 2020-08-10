On Saturday August 8, 2020 at approximately 12:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 4315 S. 6th Street near Grocery Outlet in Klamath Falls. An off-duty Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy on scene observed an altercation between Khalid Mostafa, 58 of Klamath Falls, and two other individuals where Mostafa discharged a firearm.

Anyone who was in the area with further information is urged to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-850-5380.

Mostafa is being lodged at the Klamath County Jail on charges including: