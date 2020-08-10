KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in the community making the weekly total three.

Today’s new cases brings the local count to 204. As of this morning 8,211 tests have been processed for Klamath County. Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

Please note that cases are only counted once. If a person who is positive for COVID-19 is tested more than once, the individual’s positive status is only counted one time.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-14 19 — — 15-19 11 — — 20-29 29 1 — 30-39 39 1 — 40-49 36 3 — 50-59 35 3 — 60-69 23 3 1 70-79 9 3 1 80 and over 3 — — Not available — — — Total 204 14 2