Over the weekend, Klamath Falls City School Superintendent Paul Hillyer announced via Facebook that city schools will start the school in comprehensive distance learning for the first six weeks of the school year – through October 16 and will re-evaluate in early October for the second six-week period.

“Good day, Klamath Falls City Schools parents and families. The state has established recent stringent guidelines for school in-person opening for the new school year. These requirements require low numbers of new infections in Klamath County (seven or less) for seven consecutive days for three weeks in a row and a low positive testing rate (less than five percent) both in the county and the state for seven consecutive days for three straight weeks. Klamath County has been over the set limits of new positive cases for three out of the last four weeks.