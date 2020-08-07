YREKA, Calif. — August 5, 2020 lightning storms started four new wildfires on the Klamath National Forest. With moderate to heavy rainfall assisting the fire suppression efforts, firefighting crews achieved 100% containment of two 0.1 acre fires. The Little Deer Fire is located three miles northeast of Grass Lake on the Goosenest Ranger District and the Carmen Fire is located two miles south southwest of Kangaroo Lake on the Salmon River/Scott River Ranger District.

Two additional fires were detected August 6, 2020. One fire is located near Packers Peak, about seven miles east of Petersburg Work Center on the Salmon River/Scott River Ranger District. Because of the remote location a rappelling crew of firefighters has been dispatched. The other fire is located near Tennant, California on the Goosenest Ranger District. Size estimates are not available at this time.

Fire lookouts, patrols and aerial detection are being used to continue searching for new fire starts. Forest visitors are urged to be vigilant about wildfire prevention as hot and dry weather conditions return. Road travelers need to ensure that safety chains are not dragging and brakes, wheels, and tires are in good condition.