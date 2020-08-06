KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report a new case of COVID-19 in the community making the weekly total seven. Another death brought the county’s toll to two.

The deceased was a 64-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He died at Sky Lakes Medical Center.

Today’s new case brings the local count to 201. As of this morning 7,961 tests have been processed for Klamath County. Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-14 19 — — 15-19 11 — — 20-29 29 1 — 30-39 36 1 — 40-49 36 3 — 50-59 35 3 — 60-69 23 3 1 70-79 9 3 1 80 and over 3 — — Not available — — — Total 201 14 2