Correction: An earlier version of this press release incorrectly identified the person arrested on July 24, 2020 as Ronald Bernard Hickey, 44, a Canadian National. This man has not been charged with any crime in the District of Oregon. The correct name of the defendant charged for harassing and stalking federal employees assigned to assist the Federal Protective Service with ongoing civil unrest in Portland is Tawasi (no last name), 44, of Corvallis, Oregon.

Charges include assaulting federal officers, failing to obey lawful orders, and operating a drone in restricted airspace

PORTLAND, Ore.—U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced today that 22 people have been arrested and are facing federal charges for their roles in weekend protests at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland.

According to court documents, since May 26, 2020, protests in downtown Portland have been followed by nightly criminal activity including assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism. The Hatfield Federal Courthouse has been a nightly target of vandalism during evening protests and riots, sustaining extensive damage.

U.S. Marshals Service deputies and officers from the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection working to protect the courthouse have been subjected to nightly threats and assaults from demonstrators while performing their duties.

Six people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 23, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 24, 2020. Carly Anne Ballard, 34, and David Michael Bouchard, 36, are charged with assaulting federal officers; and Josslynn Kreutz, 28, Dakota Eastman, 30, Ezra Meyers, 18, and Mark Rolycanov, 28, are charged with failing to obey lawful orders.

On July 24, 2020, agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) arrested Tawasi (no last name), 44, of Corvallis, Oregon, for harassing and stalking federal employees assigned to assist the Federal Protective Service (FPS) with ongoing civil unrest in Portland. Tawasi used his Twitter account, @TawasiSoce, to knowingly release personal information of these employees in an attempt to threaten, intimidate, or incite violence against them.

Eight people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 25, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 26, 2020. Rebecca Gonzales-Mota, 37; Stephen O’Donnell, 65; Thomas Johnson, 33; Nathan Oderdonk-Snow, 21; Joshua Webb, 22; Pablo Avvacato, 26; and Doug Dean, 34, are charged with assaulting federal officers. Richard Lindstet, 33, is charged with operating a drone in restricted airspace.

Seven people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 26, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 27, 2020. Michael Stephenson, 23; Caleb Willis, 29; Noelle Mandolfo, 30; Travis Williams, 27; Patrick Stanford, age unknown; Coree Jefree, age unknown; and Tyler Gabriel, 22, are charged with assaulting federal officers.

All defendants, unless noted, are presumed to be local residents.

These cases are being jointly investigated the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Protective Service. They are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Criminal complaints and informations are only accusations of a crime, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.