SALEM – The Department of Homeland Security notified Gov. Kate Brown on Monday that Oregon is in compliance with the federal Real ID Act.

As of Oct. 1, 2021, the Transportation Security Administration will require identification that complies with the Real ID Act to pass through airport security when boarding a domestic flight. This date was moved forward one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The October 2021 federal ID requirements also will apply when entering a secure federal facility, such as a military base.

You can continue to use your standard Oregon driver license or ID card for domestic air travel and other secure federal locations until October 2021. Even after that, your standard Oregon license or ID card will continue to be valid for everything else that you use it for today.

You may already have what you need to board domestic flights in October 2021 and beyond – such as a passport or other ID acceptable by the Transportation Security Administration. Find out what is acceptable ID for air travel at TSA.gov.

How to get Real ID

First, find out if you want the Real ID option with DMV’s decision tool at Oregon.gov/RealID. If you do want the option, the website has a second tool explaining the requirements and producing a checklist of documents you’ll need to bring with you when you visit a DMV office.

The Real ID option also has an additional fee of $30 – in addition to an original application, renewal or replacement fee.

If you want the Real ID option, please consider delaying your visit to DMV as long as possible or getting a passport and/or passport card instead. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a long backlog of customers and it will take months to catch up.

You will need an appointment for any type of driver license or ID card issuance, including Real ID. You can schedule an appointment online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. To keep customers safe, DMV offices are open only for services that require in-person visits. This limits the number of people inside an office to help maintain safe social distancing.

You cannot get a Real ID card online because the act requires you to bring certain documents with you and for you to get a new photograph for your card. You cannot use DMV’s card replacement option online to change to a Real ID card or to make any other change to your card.

Six things to know if you want the Real ID option