Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Williamson River Boat Ramp in Chiloquin will be closed for construction starting Aug. 24, 2020 until a new boat ramp and site improvements are finished.

No walk-in, vehicle or boating access will be available during construction and the site will be fully closed to the public. Contractors anticipate the construction will be completed by October but progress is weather-dependent, therefore, duration of the closure could change.

The construction project will remove the outdated, inoperable and unsafe boat slide and replace it with a concrete boat ramp as well as an update to the parking lot and restrooms. Improvements are being funded with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services Sport Fish Restoration (SFR) funds along with an Oregon State Marine Board facility grant.

An announcement via news release will be made when the site re-opens to the public or you can call the local Klamath ODFW office (541-883-5732) for more information.

Unfortunately, this project will affect anglers during a busy time of year but due to permit conditions, in-water work timing and compliance this was the only time ODFW could accomplish these much-needed site improvements.