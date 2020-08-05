(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced the appointment of Linda Roman as Health Policy Advisor, effective immediately. In this role, Roman will be a key member of the Governor’s pandemic response team, oversee health-related policy and budget issues, and provide oversight of the Oregon Health Authority, Department of Consumer & Business Services’ Health Insurance Division, and the Oregon Health Policy Board. She will also serve as the primary liaison for the Governor with hospitals and health systems, local public health, and legislators with respect to the Governor’s health care agenda.

“Linda’s approach focuses on health equity and accessibility, and she brings an unparalleled passion for serving all Oregonians. Especially during this pandemic—which is disproportionately impacting Black, Latinx, Pacific Islander, and other communities of color—Linda’s experience and collaborative nature will help us tackle complex health issues head on and help us achieve our vision of quality, affordable health care for all Oregonians, regardless of who they are or where they live,” said Governor Brown.

Roman joined the Governor’s Office in March 2018 as the Deputy Health Policy Advisor and most recently served as Deputy Legislative Director. Prior to her work in the Governor’s Office, Roman worked to expand access to health care and held leadership roles with the Oregon Latino Health Coalition and the Oregon Health Equity Alliance. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the Hatfield School of Government at Portland State University.

Governor Brown’s previous Health Policy Advisor, Tina Edlund, announced at the beginning of the year her plan to step down from her role in March. However, due to the pandemic, Edlund stayed on several extra months at the request of the Governor; Roman now fills her role. Governor Brown thanked Edlund for her tireless service and for her work in transforming Oregon’s health care system.

In addition, Jackie Yerby—who has served as Deputy Health Policy Advisor—will now serve as the Policy Advisor for Health Care Licensing and Behavioral Health, including overseeing and coordinating the Behavioral Health Advisory Council. Roman and Yerby will serve as co-coordinators of the Racial Justice Council’s Health Equity Committee.