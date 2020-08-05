KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In an effort to ensure access to COVID-19 testing throughout Klamath County, Klamath Health Partnership is offering free testing in Klamath Falls Wednesday, August 12.

Walk-up and drive through testing will be offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 12 at Veterans Park in downtown Klamath Falls.

Participants will be asked to complete some paperwork before being given the nasal swab test.

This service is made possible through a collaboration between Klamath County Public Health and Klamath Health Partnership.

“Testing was made available in many smaller towns in the county,” said Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little. “Public Health serves the entire county and it is important to meet people where they are. Time and transportation can be barriers to service. This project takes testing to the people.”

Klamath Health Partnership is providing the testing, facilitated through Public Health’s relationships with the city and county governments and local citizens.

“A lot is said about the social determinants of health, which include where we live and our access to services, including health care,” said Klamath Health Partnership CEO Signe Porter. “Klamath Health Partnership exists to help local people receive the care they need and deserve.”

Klamath Health Partnership COO Amanda Blodgett explained that the testing is part of the requirements for Klamath County to remain open. “We were pleased to provide testing in Bonanza, Chiloquin, Crescent, Merrill and Malin. Klamath Falls has three of the four high-poverty hot spots, defined by the Department of Human Services. Transportation can prevent people from seeking the medical support they need. We are proud to serve the county alongside Public Health.”

For any tests that return a positive result, Klamath County Public Health will follow-up with the individual to provide direction for isolation and symptom monitoring.