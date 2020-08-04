Buckholz holds multiple records at her high school including the single-season records for batting average (.734), home runs (10), RBI (64), hits (64), singles (45), doubles (17), stolen bases (29), slugging percentage (1.430) and runs scored (40). Maggie holds the career records at Silverton in batting average (.681), hits (175), RBI (116), runs (114) and stolen bases (66).

Buckholz also helped lead her club teams to four ASA Oregon State Championships in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Maggie is the daughter of Sandra and AJ Buckholz and will be a Renewable Energy Engineering major at Oregon Tech.

This story via OregonTechOwls.com