The July complex fire is now up to 83,261 acres and is 97% contained.

These fires are:

Caldwell Fire, near Caldwell Butte southeast of the Lava Beds, the Caldwell fire is burning in an area that has not seen fire in over 40 years, and is now dense with Ponderosa and Lodgepole Pine stands. After several days of significant fire behavior and growth, the Caldwell fire is now 80,859 acres and 94% contained. Allen Fire & Dalton Fire fire crews have established containment line around both fires and are now engaged mop up and suppression repair. The Allen fire is 1,035 acres and 100% contained, as the Dalton fire is 1,367 acres and 100% contained.

Fire crews continue to improve secondary fire lines, re-enforce existing lines, and mop up heat near the perimeter of primary containment lines.