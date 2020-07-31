TUALATIN, OREGON, July 30, 2020 – Oregon agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) physical loss loans. The Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in Jefferson County who incurred losses due to excessive rain, high winds and hail that occurred on May 30, 2020. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due by March 29, 2021.

“Oregon’s hardworking ag producers feed our neighbors, the nation and the world,” said Acting State Executive Director Joshua Hanning. “When they suffer losses because of extreme weather, helping them get back on their feet is important. We encourage those affected to reach out to their local USDA Service Center to apply for these emergency loans.”

Producers in the contiguous Oregon counties Crook, Deschutes, Linn, Marion, Wasco, and Wheeler, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.