USDA is aware that people across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation.

Please do not plant seeds from unknown origins. USDA urges anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds to please hold onto the seeds and packaging, include the shipper’s mailing label but remove the recipient mailing label. For Oregon, packages can be dropped off at any USDA Service Center or sent to:

Oregon State Plant Health Director:

Clint Burfitt, USDA, APHIS, PPQ

6035 NE 78th Court, Ste 100

Portland, OR 97218

Email: Clinton.E.Burfitt@usda.gov

At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a “brushing scam” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales. USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.

USDA is committed to preventing the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protecting U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds. Visit the APHIS’ website to learn more about USDA’s efforts to stop agricultural smuggling and promote trade compliance.