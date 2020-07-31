On Thursday, July 30, 2020 at about 12:53 p.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a disturbance call involving the discharge of a firearm arising from an incident that reportedly occurred at a residence located in the 600 block of DeWitt Park Road, in unincorporated Siskiyou County, outside the City of Yreka. SCSO Sergeant Zook arrived at the scene and contacted the complainant. SCSO Deputy Howard arrived shortly thereafter. SCSO Detective Sergeant Randall arrived along with Detectives Fernandez and Moser. The subject of the complaint was observed by Detective Sergeant Randall sitting on the front porch of his residence, loading what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun. Lieutenant Tharsing arrived at the scene and all involved SCSO first responders took defensive positions while Lieutenant Tharsing attempted to negotiate with the armed suspect, now in possession of what appears to be a loaded shotgun. The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and an inquiry with the SCSO Dispatch Center revealed the man had outstanding arrest warrants pending before the court.

Lieutenant Tharsing convinced the suspect to place the shotgun on the ground and step off the porch but the man refused to step away from the loaded firearm. The man then fled into the residence before he could be apprehended. The loaded shotgun was retrieved but it was still unknown if the suspect had additional firearms in the home. SCSO had a law enforcement K9, a deputy armed with a less-lethal weapon, a force option recently adopted by the Department, and other armed deputies take tactical positions while an attempt to gain the suspect’s volunteer surrender continued. An SCSO Crisis Response Team hostage negotiator (Detective Ortiz) arrived at the scene and initiated intense negotiations with the suspect. Deputy Ortiz eventually negotiated the peaceful resolution of the incident when the suspect later surrendered to SCSO authorities. A search warrant was later executed by SCSO investigators and additional firearms were located in the residence.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Daniel Rawley, 35, of Yreka, was arrested for several charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, ex-felon in possession of a firearm(s), ex-felon in possession of ammunition; resisting, obstructing, and delaying peace officers engaged in the performance of their duties, brandishing a firearm, child endangerment, and he was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants. Mr. Rawley was booked at the Siskiyou County Jail and will face arraignment for the charges within the next 48-hours. During the stand-off a SCSO detective sustained minor injuries. Members of the North State Major Investigations Team (NSMIT) arrived at the scene to assist prior to the resolution of the incident (Detective Sergeant Persing, SCSO, and Detective Mendez, Etna Police Department).

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “We are very grateful this dangerous stand-off ended peacefully and safely without major mishap. The involved SCSO first responders, leaders, detectives, and specialized unit members exercised incredible restraint under very tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving circumstances. Their prompt, decisive, efficient, and courageous actions helped to preserve life and ensured the safety of the local neighborhood as well. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”