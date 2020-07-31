YREKA, Calif. — Firefighters have been busy the last several days after widespread lightning started 35 fires on the Klamath National Forest. Additional engines, crews, dozers and aircraft were brought in from neighboring units to bolster local firefighting capabilities. Firefighters have been working in steep terrain and very high temperatures to contain these fires. Two heat-related injuries have been reported during this event.

Today is the first day that no new lightning fires were discovered since the storms came through. Most of the fires are less than .25 acres in size. All but three of these fires are contained, in patrol status, or have been called out. The three fires that remain active have fire personnel on scene strengthening containment lines and mopping up.

The Little Soda Fire on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District is 54 acres and firefighters are making good progress, reporting 40% containment. A type 3 firefighting organization is in place to manage six crews, four engines, two water tenders and three falling modules on scene. The Little Soda Fire is three miles north of Beaver Creek Campground.

The Doolittle Fire near Happy Camp on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll District has hose and handline around it and had no growth today. The evacuation warning was lifted yesterday, and firefighters continue to mop up. The Doolittle Fire is 11 acres.

The 96 Fire was discovered yesterday, burning near Highway 96, about three miles downriver from Horse Creek on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District. Aggressive initial attack with the support of tankers and helicopters limited the 96 Fire’s growth to nine acres. Hand crews and fire engines remain on scene working to gain containment.

Information about these fires and any additional ones that are detected can be viewed at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6887/